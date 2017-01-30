KXXY - Oklahoma City's Best Country
KXXY - Oklahoma City's Best Country

On-Air Now

Nicki Minaj Acuses Fashion Designer Giuseppe Zanotti Of Racism

Omarosa Injured At White House, Rushed to Hospital

The Band Perry Goes Pop

Listen to Zac Brown Band's New Single 'My Old Man' | World Premiere

CD's this week!

Garth Brooks Added to Randy Travis Tribute Concert

Luke Bryan Got the Anthem Gig Before Atlanta Won

Little Big Town Joins Grammy Lineup

Nicki Minaj's House Hit In $200k Burglary

Beyonce's Pregnancy Photo Breaks Selena Gomez's Record For Most-Liked...

Keith Urban Returned To His Music City Roots (PHOTO)

Paul McCartney Delivers Previously Unreleased Demo With Elvis Costello

x

title

Content Goes Here

*
Outbrain Pixel